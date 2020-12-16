Police Log: Dec. 15, 2020

Dec. 15

Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1490 Idaho St. for violation of probation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Wes Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Robert P. White, 63, of Elko was arrested at 298 Hot Springs Road for violation of probation.

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and River streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Joseph R. Berumen, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400

Bryant W. Donohue, 33, of Carson City was arrested on a prison hold.

Blake E. Evans, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505

