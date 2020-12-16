Police Log: Dec. 15, 2020

Dec. 15
Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1490 Idaho St. for violation of probation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.
Wes Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.
Robert P. White, 63, of Elko was arrested at 298 Hot Springs Road for violation of probation.
Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and River streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Joseph R. Berumen, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400
Bryant W. Donohue, 33, of Carson City was arrested on a prison hold.
Blake E. Evans, 34, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505
Ryan S. Flynn, 35, of Lamoille was arrested at Fourth and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200
Terry G. Johnson, 50, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
Erik J. Larsen, 34, of Elko was arrested at 647 Cimarron Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Southside Laundry on a parole and probation hold.
Sherry L. Miller, 52, of Elko was arrested at 275 Third St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Debra L. Noster, 44, of Carlin was arrested at Chestnut and Puett Drive for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
Lisa M. Scott, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $355
Ashley L. Shaw, 26, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
Ronald M. Smith, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 702 Aesop Drive for driving under the influence, duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, and following too closely. Bail: $2,395
Adrian Villareal, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
