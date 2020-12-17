Police Log, Dec. 16, 2020

Dec. 16

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at 620 Sage St. on a felony warrant for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $33,660

Cesar Cruz-Calderon, 24, of Heber City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Justin D. Hooker, 27, of Elko was arrested at Wildwood and Industrial Way for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, operating vehicle with expired registration or plates, driving without a driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bail: $51,445

Benjamin R. Mercado, 39, of Wells was arrested at 1555 Humboldt Ave. for domestic battery enhanced with deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and violation of probation.

David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

