Police Log: Dec. 17, 2020

Dec. 17
Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and River streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at Great Wall restaurant for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a pubic officer. Bail: $1,335
Jesus Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 803 River St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,895
Samantha Gandolfo, 25, of Elko was arrested at 281 W. Adams St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Austin J. Garcia, 26, of Spokane, Washington was arrested at 10th and Poplar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Hillary K. Hammons, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Evan Martin, 33, of Clark Fork, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,610
Robert L. Martinez-Obrien, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for three counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,920
Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for use of credit or debit card or ID without owner’s consent, two counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. $30,000
Candelario Nunez-Gaeta, 52, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
