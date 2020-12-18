Police Log: Dec. 17, 2020

Dec. 17

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and River streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at Great Wall restaurant for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a pubic officer. Bail: $1,335

--

Jesus Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 803 River St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,895

--

Samantha Gandolfo, 25, of Elko was arrested at 281 W. Adams St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Austin J. Garcia, 26, of Spokane, Washington was arrested at 10th and Poplar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Hillary K. Hammons, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--