Police Log: Dec. 18, 2020

Dec. 18

Angelique E. Brown, 42, of Carlin was arrested in Wells for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

David L. Huffman Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

William G. James Sr., 60, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Michael A. May, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for no proof of insurance, driving with a revoked driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,410

--

Kris R. Orcutt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 463 Fourth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,800

--

Pete F. Romero, 39, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--