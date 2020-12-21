Police Log: Dec. 19, 2020

Dec. 19
Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, of Elko was arrested at 524 Front St. assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid, and on a parole violation.
Don C. Jude, 39, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Armando Quesada-Trujillo, 25, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets for second-offense driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,755
Charissa L. Ramicone, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 7345 Jacinto Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1747 Sagebrush St. on three Bureau of Indian Affairs charges. Bail: $1,500
Calvert C. Yupe Jr., 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
