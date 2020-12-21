 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 19, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Dec. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Dec. 19

Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, of Elko was arrested at 524 Front St. assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid, and on a parole violation.

--

Don C. Jude, 39, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Armando Quesada-Trujillo, 25, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets for second-offense driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,755

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Charissa L. Ramicone, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 7345 Jacinto Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1747 Sagebrush St. on three Bureau of Indian Affairs charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Calvert C. Yupe Jr., 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News