Police Log: Dec. 19, 2020

Dec. 19

Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, of Elko was arrested at 524 Front St. assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, unlawful act by a prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid, and on a parole violation.

--

Don C. Jude, 39, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Armando Quesada-Trujillo, 25, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets for second-offense driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,755

--

Charissa L. Ramicone, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 7345 Jacinto Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1747 Sagebrush St. on three Bureau of Indian Affairs charges. Bail: $1,500

--

Calvert C. Yupe Jr., 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--