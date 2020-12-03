Police Log: Dec. 2, 2020

Dec. 2

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $40,000

--

Jesus M. Bernal Montes, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery by a prisoner and affray. Bail: $20,640

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Eloy G. Diaz, 37, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. River St. for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500

--

Seth R. Greer, 30, of Elko was arrested at Pinion Road and Lamoille Highway for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $12,100

--

Brooklyn M. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Juneau Street for driving under the influence and violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0