Police Log: Dec. 20, 2020
Police Log: Dec. 20, 2020

Dec. 20

Joseph L. Cross, 24, of Battle Mountain was arrested at CAL Ranch for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Skyler E. Riley, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $710

Laura M. Skufca, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $7,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

