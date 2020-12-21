Police Log: Dec. 20, 2020

Dec. 20
Joseph L. Cross, 24, of Battle Mountain was arrested at CAL Ranch for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Skyler E. Riley, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $710
--
Laura M. Skufca, 43, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and battery on a protected person. Bail: $7,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.