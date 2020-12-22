Police Log: Dec. 21, 2020

Dec. 21
Joseph K. Call, 39, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500
Carlos A. Lara, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 1455 Pinion Place for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Tori L. Lundquist, 26, of Lindon, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $21,380
Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a parole violation.
Evan G. Quintero, 21, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Atwal’s Food and Gas for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Errecart Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.