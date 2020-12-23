 Skip to main content
Police Log: Dec. 22, 2020
Police Log: Dec. 22, 2020

Dec. 22

Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Michael W. Dexter Jr., 34, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.

--

Ashley C. Haney, 23, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Atwal’s Food and Gas for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Kevin D. Kirchner, 40, of Elko was arrested at 6832 Jacinto Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Joshua A. Lacurtis, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested at Maverik for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Austin T. Meritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at 535 Juniper St. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

--

Myranda J. Reich, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Erik J. Spalding, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for conspiracy to elude, evade or failure to stop; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $6,640

--

Riley M. Thorn, 20, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $905

--

Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Sabrina D. Yeager, 34, of Wells was arrested at 1815 Lake Ave. on a bench warrant. Bail: $675

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

