Police Log: Dec. 22, 2020

Dec. 22
Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a parole and probation hold.
Michael W. Dexter Jr., 34, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.
Ashley C. Haney, 23, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Atwal’s Food and Gas for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Kevin D. Kirchner, 40, of Elko was arrested at 6832 Jacinto Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Joshua A. Lacurtis, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested at Maverik for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Austin T. Meritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at 535 Juniper St. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000
Myranda J. Reich, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
Erik J. Spalding, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for conspiracy to elude, evade or failure to stop; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $6,640
Riley M. Thorn, 20, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $905
Charles W. Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
Sabrina D. Yeager, 34, of Wells was arrested at 1815 Lake Ave. on a bench warrant. Bail: $675
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.