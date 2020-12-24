 Skip to main content
Police Log: Dec. 23, 2020
Police Log: Dec. 23, 2020

Dec. 23

Keith Brown, 61, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at Florence and West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Eric I. Cureno, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1174 Southside Drive for battery constituting domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000

--

Miguel A. Gonzalez Rodriguez, 37, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license and two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,515

--

Byron L. Young, 48, of Elko was arrested at Bullion and Hamilton Stage roads on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,800

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

