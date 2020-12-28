 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 25, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Dec. 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 25

Kathryn N. Boyer, 60, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Amir N. Griffin, 20, of Portland, Oregon was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,100

--

Shauna E. Johnson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Western Inn for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chayanne N. Menifee, 20, was arrested at 1425 Chestnut St. for drawing a weapon in a threatening manner, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $1,690

--

Alan J. Raining Bird, 47, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $540

--

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and violation of probation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News