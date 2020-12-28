Police Log: Dec. 25, 2020

Dec. 25

Kathryn N. Boyer, 60, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Amir N. Griffin, 20, of Portland, Oregon was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,100

--

Shauna E. Johnson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Western Inn for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Chayanne N. Menifee, 20, was arrested at 1425 Chestnut St. for drawing a weapon in a threatening manner, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $1,690

--

Alan J. Raining Bird, 47, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and College Avenue for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $540

--

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and violation of probation.