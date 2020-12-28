Police Log: Dec. 26, 2020

Dec. 26
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2196 Idaho St. for petit larceny and trespassing. Bail: $995
--
Cassie L. Camas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,540
--
Mikayla A. Flores-Cowles, 29, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Ryan S. Flynn, 35, of Lamoille was arrested at West Adams and Yukon streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Martin R. Hulford, 55, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,040
--
Andrea Peshlakai, 36, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and River streets for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $20,355
--
Bradley S. Sharp, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at 632 Oak St. for drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,740
--
Rhonda K. Trujillo, 46, of Elko was arrested at 5355 Flower Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,595
--
Tristan G. Wilson, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.