Police Log: Dec. 26, 2020

Dec. 26

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2196 Idaho St. for petit larceny and trespassing. Bail: $995

--

Cassie L. Camas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,540

--

Mikayla A. Flores-Cowles, 29, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Ryan S. Flynn, 35, of Lamoille was arrested at West Adams and Yukon streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Martin R. Hulford, 55, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,040

--

Andrea Peshlakai, 36, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

--