Police Log: Dec. 27, 2020

Dec. 27
Jose A. Espinosa-Herrera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence Way and Wendover Boulevard for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
--
Jose M. Gonzalez Jr., 40, of Twin Falls was arrested at Barton’s Club Casino for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way. Bail: $1,835
--
Raelynn N. Mitchell, 24, of Wells was arrested at 930 Sixth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $550
--
Rebecca M. Schlipman, 59, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Lee A. Stewart, 40, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,740
--
Nonu L. Tuitupou, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.