 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 27, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Dec. 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 27

Jose A. Espinosa-Herrera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence Way and Wendover Boulevard for home invasion. Bail: $20,000

--

Jose M. Gonzalez Jr., 40, of Twin Falls was arrested at Barton’s Club Casino for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way. Bail: $1,835

--

Raelynn N. Mitchell, 24, of Wells was arrested at 930 Sixth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $550

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca M. Schlipman, 59, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Lee A. Stewart, 40, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,740

--

Nonu L. Tuitupou, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News