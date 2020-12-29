Police Log: Dec. 27, 2020

Dec. 27

Jose A. Espinosa-Herrera, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at Florence Way and Wendover Boulevard for home invasion. Bail: $20,000

--

Jose M. Gonzalez Jr., 40, of Twin Falls was arrested at Barton’s Club Casino for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way. Bail: $1,835

--

Raelynn N. Mitchell, 24, of Wells was arrested at 930 Sixth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $550

--

Rebecca M. Schlipman, 59, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Lee A. Stewart, 40, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,740

--

Nonu L. Tuitupou, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--