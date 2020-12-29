Police Log: Dec. 28, 2020

Dec. 28
Corbett M. Baker, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $517
--
Christopher M. Bennett, 19, of Carlin was arrested at 1701 Puett St. for domestic battery and minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in premises where sold. Bail: $3,495
--
Jesus H. Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Noddle Lane for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
--
Justine M. Gasco, 21, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Boyd streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $540
--
Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Idaho streets on two bench warrants and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,240
--
Antone S. Perreira, 43, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000
--
Randall Souknary, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000