Police Log: Dec. 28, 2020

Dec. 28

Corbett M. Baker, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $517

--

Christopher M. Bennett, 19, of Carlin was arrested at 1701 Puett St. for domestic battery and minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in premises where sold. Bail: $3,495

--

Jesus H. Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Noddle Lane for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Justine M. Gasco, 21, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Boyd streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $540

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Idaho streets on two bench warrants and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,240

--

Antone S. Perreira, 43, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

--