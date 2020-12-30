 Skip to main content
Police Log: Dec. 29, 2020
Police Log: Dec. 29, 2020

Police

Dec. 29

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000

--

David A. Armstrong, 26, of Sparks was arrested on a parole and probation hold.

--

Louis F. Davila Chavez, 23, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Trent R. Escalanti, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000

--

Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at 361 River St. on a parole and probation hold

--

Daniel J. Gomez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Commercial Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Lindsey M. Guzman, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation.

--

Daniel R. Ingram II, 27, of Castle Rock, Washington was arrested at Ryndon Country Store for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $600

--

Erik K. Krobath, 24, of Elko was arrested at 974 Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ethan M. Morandi, 20, of Fernley was arrested on State Route 226 for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,995

--

Leanne K. Winton, 30, of Reno was arrested on a parole and probation hold

--

Sarah F. Wooldridge, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,295

--

Darwyn R. Yowell, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

