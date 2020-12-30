Police Log: Dec. 29, 2020

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel R. Ingram II, 27, of Castle Rock, Washington was arrested at Ryndon Country Store for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $600

--

Erik K. Krobath, 24, of Elko was arrested at 974 Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ethan M. Morandi, 20, of Fernley was arrested on State Route 226 for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,995

--

Leanne K. Winton, 30, of Reno was arrested on a parole and probation hold

--

Sarah F. Wooldridge, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,295

--