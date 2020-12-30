Police Log: Dec. 29, 2020

Dec. 29
Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000
David A. Armstrong, 26, of Sparks was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
Louis F. Davila Chavez, 23, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
Trent R. Escalanti, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent. Bail: $5,000
Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at 361 River St. on a parole and probation hold
Daniel J. Gomez, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Commercial Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Lindsey M. Guzman, 28, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation.
Daniel R. Ingram II, 27, of Castle Rock, Washington was arrested at Ryndon Country Store for fugitive felon from another state.
Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $600
Erik K. Krobath, 24, of Elko was arrested at 974 Fifth St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Ethan M. Morandi, 20, of Fernley was arrested on State Route 226 for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,995
Leanne K. Winton, 30, of Reno was arrested on a parole and probation hold
Sarah F. Wooldridge, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2509 Florida Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,295
Darwyn R. Yowell, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.