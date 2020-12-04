Police Log: Dec. 3, 2020

Dec. 3

Jennifer L. Devlin, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Pamela L. Jerauld, 54, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000

--

Shayla L. Morrison, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or using personal ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution. Bail: $27,715

--

Ivan A. Rangel-Arroyos, 31, of Elko was arrested on a Drug Court hold.

--

Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 28, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and River streets for driver disobeying peace officer, failure to yield, no proof of insurance, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $1,510

--

Shirley L. Spencer, 66, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for three counts of imprudent driving and three counts of duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $4,485

--