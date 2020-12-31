Police Log: Dec. 30, 2020

Dec. 30

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary of a business. Bail: $25,000

Casey J. Anderson, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 132 Third St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 23, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Marty M. Gallegos,32, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Idaho streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,500

Wendy F. Levra, 42, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Ouderkirk on a bench warrant. Bail: $425

Tori L. Lundquist, 26, of Lindon, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Michael A. Mainguy, 32, of Elko was arrested at Golden Gate Truckstop for unlawful disposal of garbage or sewage. Bail: $1,640

Jordan P. Ouimet, 37, of Lugoff, South Carolina was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.