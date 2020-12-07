Police Log: Dec. 4, 2020

Dec. 4

Christopher S. Ribera Sr., 47, of Elko was arrested at 3530 Enfield Drive for battery, Bail: $1,140

--

Jennifer L. Finocchi, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,370

--

Manuel Flores-Sotelo, 60, of Shoshone, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335

--

Karen D. Sam, 52, of Elko was arrested at 701 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Gabriel Tovar, 18, of Alamo, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 or more mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $4,220

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0