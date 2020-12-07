Police Log: Dec. 5, 2020

Dec. 5
James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested at 642 Elm St. for violating a domestic violence temporary restraining order. Bail: $5,140
--
Ramon A. Beltran Fimbres, 21, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road and Connecticut Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Michael D. Blakeman, 34, of Crescent Valley was arrested at the Quality Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1475 Fifth St. for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Calvert C. Yupe Jr., 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Willow streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
