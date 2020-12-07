Police Log: Dec. 6, 2020

Dec. 6

Michael H. Gettings, 41, of Elko was arrested in the 600 block of Bullion Road for domestic battery and convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $4,280

--

Kacee N. Horse, 23, of Owyhee was arrested on Argent Avenue for robbery; 14 counts of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property; five counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent; three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $92,100

--

Lynn C. Janvrin, 56, of Broomfield, Colorado was arrested at the Sinclair parking lot for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $24,090

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0