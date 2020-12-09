Police Log: Dec. 8, 2020

Dec. 8
Cody L. Madison, 39, of Montello was arrested at 2195 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,605
This week's felony arrests:
Jessica E. Hockenberry
Joey P. Casey
John C. Meteer
Jose R. Rivera Jr.
Pamela L. Jerauld
Paramjit Singh
Ryan L. Graham
Seth R. Greer
Shayla L. Morrison
Travis D. Naylor
Trent R. Escalanti
Zachary D. Wheat
Jesus M. Bernal Montes
Brooke Stewart
Brooklyn M. Rose
Chad K. Peck
Chet L. Jonas
Christopher B. Miller
Eloy G. Diaz
Isaac R. Cordova
Jayla Owens
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jennifer A. Beckman
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
