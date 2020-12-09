 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 8, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Dec. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 8

Cody L. Madison, 39, of Montello was arrested at 2195 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,605

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News