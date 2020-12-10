 Skip to main content
Police Log: Dec. 9, 2020
Police Log: Dec. 9, 2020

Police

Dec. 9

Michelle A. Arnold-Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a parole and probation hold.

Lisa Marie C. Baker, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 102 Licht Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Cadance C. Berger, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Travis A. Bodin, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Chestnut and Pruitt Drive for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,600

Trina L. Bricker, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Christian Collazo, 24, of Wells was arrested at Lake Avenue and First Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Timothy G. Deboer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 300 W. Ash St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Trina L. Guizar Mendoza, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation.

Kyle D. Leyva, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 319 Dove Creek Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

James A. Repinec, 46, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,140

Tuff J. Robblee, 27, of Elko was arrested at Nat-Soo-Pah, Idaho on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

