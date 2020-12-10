Police Log: Dec. 9, 2020

Dec. 9

Michelle A. Arnold-Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a parole and probation hold.

Lisa Marie C. Baker, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 102 Licht Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Cadance C. Berger, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

Travis A. Bodin, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Chestnut and Pruitt Drive for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,600

Trina L. Bricker, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Christian Collazo, 24, of Wells was arrested at Lake Avenue and First Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy G. Deboer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 300 W. Ash St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Trina L. Guizar Mendoza, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation.