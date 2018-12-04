Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 3

Clifford T. Brown, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed

James E. Evans, 35, of Orem, Utah was arrested at 5374 Hereford Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,250

Tanner D. McWhirter, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Primrose and Pinion drives for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jon M. Newton, 38, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Andrew B. Pichardo, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of animal at large; two counts of unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal; three counts of dog license and inoculation of dog, cat or ferret required; and two counts of dog collar and tags required. Bail: $1,760

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

