Dec. 3
Clifford T. Brown, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed
------
James E. Evans, 35, of Orem, Utah was arrested at 5374 Hereford Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,250
------
Tanner D. McWhirter, 26, of Carlin was arrested at Primrose and Pinion drives for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Jon M. Newton, 38, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Andrew B. Pichardo, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of animal at large; two counts of unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal; three counts of dog license and inoculation of dog, cat or ferret required; and two counts of dog collar and tags required. Bail: $1,760
