Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Dec. 22

Natasha F. Allard, 37, of Wells was arrested at 508 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Trvor M. Basaraba, 20, of Elko was arrested at The Star for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $710

------

Aurelio Benavides, 42, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

------

Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 500 block of the downtown parking corridor on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $612

------

Chance T. Crutcher, 19, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of West Commercial Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

------

James R. Fuller, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, two counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,645

------

Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

------

Debra L. Kennedy, 55, of Lamoille was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and following too closely. Bail: $1,570

------

Juan A. Meza, 22, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,610

------

Nolan J. Premo, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for burglary and grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $25,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments