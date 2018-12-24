Dec. 22
Natasha F. Allard, 37, of Wells was arrested at 508 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Trvor M. Basaraba, 20, of Elko was arrested at The Star for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $710
------
Aurelio Benavides, 42, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115
------
Lynn A. Cozby, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 500 block of the downtown parking corridor on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $612
------
Chance T. Crutcher, 19, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of West Commercial Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
------
James R. Fuller, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, two counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,645
------
Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Debra L. Kennedy, 55, of Lamoille was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and following too closely. Bail: $1,570
------
Juan A. Meza, 22, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,610
------
Nolan J. Premo, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for burglary and grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $25,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.