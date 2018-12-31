Dec. 28
Eugene Camas, 48, of Winnemucca was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
Jay T. Dawson, 26, of Elko was arrested at 617 Pine St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Alexander B. Doyle, 23, of Alameda, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for license plates improperly displayed, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,115
Cheyanne M. Hausman, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Justice C. Machado, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $10,000
Shawnna L. Magdolen, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and attempted embezzlement. Bail: $15,000
Hannah N. McAferty, 19, of Elko was arrested at 169 Douglas St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,570
Mark M. Stephenson, 38, of Wells was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
