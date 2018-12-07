Dec. 6
Bradley C. Bowman, 60, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of battery. Bail: $2,280
------
Ernest P. Cathcart, 49, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $985
------
Robert P. Parsons, 59, of Elko was arrested at the Rancho Plaza on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $476
------
Lisa A. Smith, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1345 Water St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $8,140
------
Karlton C. Yazzie, 24, of Chinle, Arizona was arrested at the Red Lion parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.