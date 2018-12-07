Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 6

Bradley C. Bowman, 60, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of battery. Bail: $2,280

------

Ernest P. Cathcart, 49, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $985

------

Robert P. Parsons, 59, of Elko was arrested at the Rancho Plaza on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $476

------

Lisa A. Smith, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1345 Water St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $8,140

------

Karlton C. Yazzie, 24, of Chinle, Arizona was arrested at the Red Lion parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments