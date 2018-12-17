Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police patch

Dec. 16

Ashley D. Conetah, 35, of Elko was arrested in South Fork on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,550

Scott A. Jayne, 43, of Winnemucca was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle, and failure to wear seat belt. Bail: $21,215

Leonard B. Jenkins, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Esquire Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Jaiden Lai, 29, of Carmichael, California was arrested at 821 Water St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Mark E. Nugent Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $5,390

Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez, 40, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for domestic battery, second offense; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

