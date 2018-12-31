Dec. 30
Oryan J. Dennison, 32, of Elko was arrested at 975 Lyon Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Brent R. Johnson, 45, of Cedar Hills, Utah was arrested at the Chevron gas station in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000
Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Michael J. Tognarelli, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s Casino for selling a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000
