Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police patch

Dec. 30

Oryan J. Dennison, 32, of Elko was arrested at 975 Lyon Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

------

Brent R. Johnson, 45, of Cedar Hills, Utah was arrested at the Chevron gas station in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000

------

Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

------

Michael J. Tognarelli, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s Casino for selling a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments