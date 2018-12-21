Dec. 20
Christopher T. Brizius, 30, of Milkwood, Kentucky was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Justin W. Durham, 38, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of a hypodermic device, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $252,920
------
David L. Huffman Jr., 28, of Carlin was arrested at 1102 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
------
Wes M. Luna, 35, of Elko was arrested on Dotta Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Gary J. McKnight, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko jail lobby on a warrant for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
------
Jerry Munguia Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for two counts of battery and for disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,720
------
James G. Robbins, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Bush streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
------
Dennis A. Sanchez, 37, of Carson City was arrested at the Carson City/Reno Airport on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,140
------
Bradford A. Savage, 65, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
------
Trevor C. Walch, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of trapping fur-bearing mammal or selling raw furs without a license. No bail
------
Katherine E. Zaval, 25, of Elko was arrested at 558 Meadow View Drive for burglary; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $36,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.