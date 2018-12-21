Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 20

Christopher T. Brizius, 30, of Milkwood, Kentucky was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Justin W. Durham, 38, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of a hypodermic device, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $252,920

David L. Huffman Jr., 28, of Carlin was arrested at 1102 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Wes M. Luna, 35, of Elko was arrested on Dotta Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Gary J. McKnight, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko jail lobby on a warrant for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Jerry Munguia Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for two counts of battery and for disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,720

James G. Robbins, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Bush streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Dennis A. Sanchez, 37, of Carson City was arrested at the Carson City/Reno Airport on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,140

Bradford A. Savage, 65, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Trevor C. Walch, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of trapping fur-bearing mammal or selling raw furs without a license. No bail

Katherine E. Zaval, 25, of Elko was arrested at 558 Meadow View Drive for burglary; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $36,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

