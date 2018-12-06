Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 5

David A. Josephson, 26, of Portola Valley, California, was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $5,115

Alison K. Thomson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 650 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Zeth E. Turner, 34, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Hamilton streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

