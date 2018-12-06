Dec. 5
David A. Josephson, 26, of Portola Valley, California, was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $5,115
------
Alison K. Thomson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 650 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Zeth E. Turner, 34, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Hamilton streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
