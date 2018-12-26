Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 25

David A. Burgess, 49, of Carlin was arrested at Irvin and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Maribel Claderon, 38, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for battery on a protected person, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, resisting a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $13,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

