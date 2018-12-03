Dec. 2
Austin J. Elegante, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Moon Bar for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption, and minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $710
------
Erick Estrada, 23, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of selling a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $296,475
------
Antino W. Foelkl, 39, of Elko was arrested at 741 Elm St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Michael C. Lindsay, 52, of Jenson, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705
------
Tyke J. Loftus, 20, of Roy, Utah was arrested at C Street and Gamble Ranch for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public; nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock.
------
Mary B. Loy, 50, of Elko was arrested on Lilac Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
------
Jesse L. Peniska, 32, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Helen M. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1744 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Henry E. Wallace, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Martin and Valley Vista on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175
