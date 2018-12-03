Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 2

Austin J. Elegante, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Moon Bar for minor in possession of alcohol through consumption, and minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $710

------

Erick Estrada, 23, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of selling a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $296,475

------

Antino W. Foelkl, 39, of Elko was arrested at 741 Elm St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Michael C. Lindsay, 52, of Jenson, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

------

Tyke J. Loftus, 20, of Roy, Utah was arrested at C Street and Gamble Ranch for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public; nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock.

------

Mary B. Loy, 50, of Elko was arrested on Lilac Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

------

Jesse L. Peniska, 32, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and South Ninth Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

------

Helen M. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1744 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Henry E. Wallace, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Martin and Valley Vista on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments