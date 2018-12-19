Dec. 18
Garry T. Alsdorf, 27, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a felony warrant charging coercion with force or threat of force, taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000
Kris H. Barber, 20, of Elko was arrested at 567 Morse Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Angela D. Cederstrom, 38, of Elko was arrested at 193 W. Commercial St. on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $23,140
Alexis Destout, 26, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
James F. Hansen, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at 801 Idaho St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
Ciera N. Lafferty, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1706 Pine St. for trafficking a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
George M. Lourenco Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country RV Park for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Daniel P. Lundgren, 42, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. No bail
Samanth C. Smith, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 383 Brooklawn Lane on a warrant for embezzlement and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
Cody D. Twitchell, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
