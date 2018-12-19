Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 18

Garry T. Alsdorf, 27, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a felony warrant charging coercion with force or threat of force, taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000

------

Kris H. Barber, 20, of Elko was arrested at 567 Morse Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

------

Angela D. Cederstrom, 38, of Elko was arrested at 193 W. Commercial St. on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $23,140

------

Alexis Destout, 26, of Winnemucca was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

James F. Hansen, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested at 801 Idaho St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

------

Ciera N. Lafferty, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1706 Pine St. for trafficking a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

------

George M. Lourenco Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country RV Park for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Daniel P. Lundgren, 42, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. No bail

------

Samanth C. Smith, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 383 Brooklawn Lane on a warrant for embezzlement and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

------

Cody D. Twitchell, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments