Dec. 15
Dustin M. Butterworth, 28, of Tomball, Texas, was arrested at Chaparral Drive and Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $6,365
------
Howard A. Evans, 57, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on VFW Drive and Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000
------
Joseph R. Keating Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Tiffany and Gypsum drives for discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $21,140
------
Sherri D. Marsh, 50, of Elko was arrested at 203 Raptor Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Kiona M. Samson, 19, of Wells was arrested at 1237 U.S. Highway 93 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
