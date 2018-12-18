Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 17

Robert J. Archer Jr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 251 River St. for domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140

———

Jeffery Freeze, 60, of Snowville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. Bail: $10,000

———

Christiphor D. Key, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $705

———

Mary F. Ustariz, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

———

Veronica R. Walker, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

———

Kevin D. Williams, 41, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Grant Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

———

Cody C. Wilson, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

———

Wesley C. Younger, 34, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments