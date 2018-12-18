Dec. 17
Robert J. Archer Jr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 251 River St. for domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140
Jeffery Freeze, 60, of Snowville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. Bail: $10,000
Christiphor D. Key, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $705
Mary F. Ustariz, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Veronica R. Walker, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Kevin D. Williams, 41, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Grant Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Cody C. Wilson, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Wesley C. Younger, 34, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
