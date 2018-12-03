Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 1

James L. Mason, 23, of Twin Falls was arrested on Palace Parkway for failure to decrease speed or use due care, drunken driving, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $2,145

Phillip M. Medina Jr., 30, of Longmont, Colorado was arrested in Boulder, Colorado for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Dillon R. Papach, 28, of Elko was arrested at 735 S. Ninth St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Peter A. Quesada, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $10,000

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 25, of Elko was arrested at 735 S. Ninth St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 27, of Elko was arrested at 964 Country Club Drive for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at 411 10th St. on a warrant for burglary, petit larceny, and obtaining money, property or labor on false pretenses. Bail: $41,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

