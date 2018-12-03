Dec. 1
James L. Mason, 23, of Twin Falls was arrested on Palace Parkway for failure to decrease speed or use due care, drunken driving, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $2,145
------
Phillip M. Medina Jr., 30, of Longmont, Colorado was arrested in Boulder, Colorado for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Dillon R. Papach, 28, of Elko was arrested at 735 S. Ninth St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Peter A. Quesada, 23, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $10,000
------
Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 25, of Elko was arrested at 735 S. Ninth St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
------
Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 27, of Elko was arrested at 964 Country Club Drive for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000
------
Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at 411 10th St. on a warrant for burglary, petit larceny, and obtaining money, property or labor on false pretenses. Bail: $41,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.