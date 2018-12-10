Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Dec. 9

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Crystal L. Gilliand, 39, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Manzanitas streets for failure to appear after a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Mayelin C. Gonzalez, 28, of Woodland Hills, California, was arrested on U.S. 93 and Sixth St. in Wells for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Mary B. Loy, 50, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. and Third Street for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

