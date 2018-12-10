Dec. 9
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195
Crystal L. Gilliand, 39, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Manzanitas streets for failure to appear after a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Mayelin C. Gonzalez, 28, of Woodland Hills, California, was arrested on U.S. 93 and Sixth St. in Wells for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
Mary B. Loy, 50, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. and Third Street for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.