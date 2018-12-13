Dec. 12
Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 33, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to dim headlamps, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,025
Jennifer Johnson, 50, of La Junta, Colorado, was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. Bail: $1,140
Jason W. McCall, 35, of Cedar City, Utah was arrested in Mesquite on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
Mark P. Werner, 46, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $8,060
