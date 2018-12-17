Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 14

James E. Abel, 36, of Tujunga, California was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Eric S. Little, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 778 Eastlake Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Bryan C. Reay, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at 487 Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $277

Luis Salgado-Moreno, 24, of Elko was arrested at 84 Garcia Lane for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Dustin M. Smith, 27, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for trafficking a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $77,280

Gordon E. Temoke, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Lion for disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $129,420

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

