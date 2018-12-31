Dec. 29
David A. Armstrong, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Dust West parking lot for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Elba R. Gonzalez, 28, of Elko was arrested at Atwal gas station for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $60,000
Dace M. Henrie, 51, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Errecart Boulevard on two bench warrants. Bail: $2,687
Adam S. Hsieh, 33, of Corona, California was arrested at 217 Hamilton Stage Court for home invasion, domestic battery, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $23,690
Travis J. Sadler, 28, of Winnemucca was arrested at 374 Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $415
Kimi M. Wright, 29, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Fir streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, imprudent driving, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,530
Kenneth J. Wyllie, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $20,640
