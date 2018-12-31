Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 29

David A. Armstrong, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Dust West parking lot for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Elba R. Gonzalez, 28, of Elko was arrested at Atwal gas station for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $60,000

Dace M. Henrie, 51, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Errecart Boulevard on two bench warrants. Bail: $2,687

Adam S. Hsieh, 33, of Corona, California was arrested at 217 Hamilton Stage Court for home invasion, domestic battery, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $23,690

Travis J. Sadler, 28, of Winnemucca was arrested at 374 Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $415

Kimi M. Wright, 29, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Fir streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, imprudent driving, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,530

Kenneth J. Wyllie, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $20,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

