Dec. 26
Laurel J. Button, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Washoe County Jail for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Jamie L. Christensen, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Benti Way on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,530
------
Tyler C. Fawson, 23, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Denny’s on a felony warrant for lewdness with a child under 14 and attempted lewdness by a person under 18 years old with a child under 14 years old. Bail: $500,000
------
Shannon Fleming, 42, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Red Garter Casino parking lot for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving disregarding safety; and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $25,890
------
John M. Hyden, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1391 Chaparral Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $718.64
------
William S. Reichenbacher, 29, of Elko was arrested at 777 Carlin Court on a felony warrant for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000
------
Travis T. Shimek, 29, of Walnut Creek, California was arrested at 10th and Water streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $408
