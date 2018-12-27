Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 26

Laurel J. Button, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Washoe County Jail for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jamie L. Christensen, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Benti Way on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,530

Tyler C. Fawson, 23, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Denny’s on a felony warrant for lewdness with a child under 14 and attempted lewdness by a person under 18 years old with a child under 14 years old. Bail: $500,000

Shannon Fleming, 42, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Red Garter Casino parking lot for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving disregarding safety; and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $25,890

John M. Hyden, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1391 Chaparral Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $718.64

William S. Reichenbacher, 29, of Elko was arrested at 777 Carlin Court on a felony warrant for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

Travis T. Shimek, 29, of Walnut Creek, California was arrested at 10th and Water streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $408

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

