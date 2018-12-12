Dec. 11
Robert Huff, 35, of Perry, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,890
Kyle A. Mix, 51, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for driving under the influence, following too closely and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,075
Amanda J. Smith, 27, of Elko was arrested at 567 Morse Lane on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,045
Breann L. Williams, 22, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
