Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 11

Robert Huff, 35, of Perry, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,890

------

Kyle A. Mix, 51, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for driving under the influence, following too closely and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,075

------

Amanda J. Smith, 27, of Elko was arrested at 567 Morse Lane on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,045

------

Breann L. Williams, 22, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments