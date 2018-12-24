Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 23

Sharnae C. Dudley, 30, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended license, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $470

Ramiro Duran, 21, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Quail Run for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,290

Angelo P. Jones, 19, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Robert L. Newman, 37, of Elko was arrested at 830 ½ Lincoln Ave. for home invasion, resisting a public officer, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $22,280

Tessa R. Patchett, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Noddle Lane and Argent Avenue for conspiracy to commit grand larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Monique R. Valdez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Noddle Lane and Argent Avenue for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

