Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 13

Robert Aguilar, 44, of North Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000

------

Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $470

------

Cody Elerick, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $650

------

Aaron L. Finch-Bennette, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $490

------

Kaila S. Leyva, 21, of Fernley was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Jennifer L. Roberts, 41, of Wells was arrested at Shoshone and Fourth streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,227.37

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments