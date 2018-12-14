Dec. 13
Robert Aguilar, 44, of North Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000
------
Bruce E. Dilley, 56, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $470
------
Cody Elerick, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled; and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $650
------
Aaron L. Finch-Bennette, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $490
------
Kaila S. Leyva, 21, of Fernley was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Jennifer L. Roberts, 41, of Wells was arrested at Shoshone and Fourth streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,227.37
