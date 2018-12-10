Dec. 7
Kelby L. Combee, 23, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for statutory sexual seduction by person over 21. Bail: $10,000
Christopher S. Fisher, 40, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested at 4th and Silver streets for driving under the influence, second offense; and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control. $1,255
Kevin I. Gonzales, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500
Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction, and not completing the convicted person registration and fingerprinting requirement. Bail: $20,640
Michael Korn, 41, of Amarillo, Texas, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
Kaitlynn T. Harvey, 20, of Elko was arrested at Green Acres Apartments for domestic battery, first offence. Bail: $3,140
Walter V. Jordan II, 56, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for discharging firearm within or from structure or vehicle and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $25,000
Joshua G. Kay, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to a fight. Bail: $22,500
