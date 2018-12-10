Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Dec. 7

Kelby L. Combee, 23, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for statutory sexual seduction by person over 21. Bail: $10,000

Christopher S. Fisher, 40, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested at 4th and Silver streets for driving under the influence, second offense; and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control. $1,255

Kevin I. Gonzales, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500

Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction, and not completing the convicted person registration and fingerprinting requirement. Bail: $20,640

Michael Korn, 41, of Amarillo, Texas, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

Kaitlynn T. Harvey, 20, of Elko was arrested at Green Acres Apartments for domestic battery, first offence. Bail: $3,140

Walter V. Jordan II, 56, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for discharging firearm within or from structure or vehicle and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $25,000

Joshua G. Kay, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to a fight. Bail: $22,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

