Dec. 4
Wright Catches, 18, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
------
Traci L. Coker, 34, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,280
------
Francisco J. Flores, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at the Wendover city court for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1719 Castlewood Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
------
Chancy D. Gusky, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Craig H. McClain Sr., 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for resisting a public officer. Bail: 1,140
------
Taylor R. Miller, 27, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500
------
Chadi E. Sleiman, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail for committing or attempting a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $5,000
------
Steven M. Steffen, 21, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
------
Tylor J. Sullivan, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower Lamoille Road for careless driving and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $995
------
Jared P. Vogt, 39, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Pilot truck stop in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Timothy J. White, 22, of Elko was arrested at 650 Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
