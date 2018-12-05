Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 4

Wright Catches, 18, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

------

Traci L. Coker, 34, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,280

------

Francisco J. Flores, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at the Wendover city court for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1719 Castlewood Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

------

Chancy D. Gusky, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Humboldt County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Craig H. McClain Sr., 65, of Spring Creek was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for resisting a public officer. Bail: 1,140

------

Taylor R. Miller, 27, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500

------

Chadi E. Sleiman, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail for committing or attempting a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $5,000

------

Steven M. Steffen, 21, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000

------

Tylor J. Sullivan, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower Lamoille Road for careless driving and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $995

------

Jared P. Vogt, 39, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Pilot truck stop in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Timothy J. White, 22, of Elko was arrested at 650 Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

