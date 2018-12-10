Dec. 8
David A. Armstrong, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3516 Autumn Hills for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $2,500
Horacio L. Bravo, 40, of Elko was arrested on Garcia Lane on a bench warrant. Bail: $500
Anfernee R. Cota, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Upper Colony Gym on a tribal arrest. Bail: $500
Paul G. Forgnone III, 43, of Elko was arrested at 821 Water St. for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail $355
Leslie S. Gasco, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard parking lot for possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, proof of insurance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $5,500
Drake R. Kennedy, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested for domestic battery, first offence; and being a minor purchasing or consuming alcohol. Bail: $3,495
Charles D. Morris, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Jay J. Ramos, 26, of Pacoima, California, was arrested at U.S. 93 and Sixth Street in Wells for speeding 21-30 mph over the posted limit; driving under the influence, first offense; and driving when privilege as nonresident cancelled, suspended or revoked; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking a schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $257,450
Alyssa T. Stevens, 23, of Elko was arrested at Red Lion Casino for battery on a protected person; making a false statement to obstruct a public officer; the unlawful act of a prisoner related to human excrement or fluid; and domestic battery. Bail: $64,280
