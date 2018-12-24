Dec. 21
Randi M. Walker, 28, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,640
Joel D. Cosby, 25, of Holladay, Utah was arrested at the West Side Chevron in West Wendover for driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,415
Delward J. Dick, 53, of Elko was arrested on Eagle Drive on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
Nataly C. Espino, 22, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for eight counts failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,600
Christopher M. Moreland, 27, of Elko was arrested at Taylor Made Iron for burglary; receiving property or services by unlawful use of credit or debit card; and obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $30,000
Kimberly M. Nye, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,865
Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Elko was arrested on Dillon Drive for attempted murder; grand larceny; larceny from a person; driver disobeying peace officers and endangering other people; driving with a suspended driver’s license; reckless driving; speeding endangering life, limb or property; failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $148,190
Derek R. Wyatt, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Wells substation on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
