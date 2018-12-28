Dec. 27
Lakin M. Carruthers, 28, of Fallon was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit; nonresident driving with privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545
Brandon K. Seippel, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 670 Dillon Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Crystel M. Turner, 31, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Harold L. Turner, 26, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
