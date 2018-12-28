Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 27

Lakin M. Carruthers, 28, of Fallon was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit; nonresident driving with privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $545

Brandon K. Seippel, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 670 Dillon Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Crystel M. Turner, 31, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Harold L. Turner, 26, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

