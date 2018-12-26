Dec. 24
Luis E. Arias Jr., 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 502 Park Place on a felony warrant for obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $20,000
Kenneth C. Bowman, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 900 N. Alpine in West Wendover for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740
James T. Corgan II, 35, of Sacramento, California was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Cindy R. Enders, 36, of Wells was arrested at Shoshone and Tobar streets for burglary. Bail: $20,000
Elizabeth M. Faver, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Cassandra L. Miller, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 900 N. Alpine St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,740
Maria Rivera-Vasquez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and A Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
