Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Dec. 24

Luis E. Arias Jr., 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 502 Park Place on a felony warrant for obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $20,000

------

Kenneth C. Bowman, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 900 N. Alpine in West Wendover for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

------

James T. Corgan II, 35, of Sacramento, California was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Cindy R. Enders, 36, of Wells was arrested at Shoshone and Tobar streets for burglary. Bail: $20,000

------

Elizabeth M. Faver, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Oak streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Cassandra L. Miller, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 900 N. Alpine St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,740

------

Maria Rivera-Vasquez, 26, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and A Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments